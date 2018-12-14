Bank Bulls Battered As Financials Enter Bear Market

S&P Financials are now down 20.3% from their highs - officially entering a bear market as they fall to the lowest since September 2017...

The S&P Bank index is extending losses, now down 24% from its 2018 highs and at its lowest since September 2017.

As suddenly a collapsing yield curve matters...

And the world's most systemically important banks have erased all post-Trump gains...

And if you are banking (forgive the pun) on those "fortress balance sheet" US banks, as BMO's Brad Wishak notes, price and time are playing a familiar hand in US bank stocks...