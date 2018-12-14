With 100 Million Daily Visits, Porn Site Reveals Hottest 2018 Searched Term

It is not surprising whatsoever that millions of people have a pornography addiction. To be more specific: There are over 125 million daily visits to Pornhub sites, according to Pornhub’s research and analysis blog, Pornhub Insights.

Pornhub Insights blog has shown that 2018 was an incredible year with lots of searches, celebrities, and events that influenced what people searched on Pornhub. Here are some of those impressive stats:

According to Pornhub, the website saw more than 33.5 billion views in 2018, which is about a 5 billion visit jump over 2017.

"That equates to a daily average of 92 million visitors—and at the time of this writing, Pornhub’s daily visits now exceed 100 million...To put that into perspective, that’s as if the combined populations of Canada, Poland and Australia all visited Pornhub every day!"

"Every minute, 63,992 new visitors arrive at Pornhub, 207,405 videos are watched and 57,750 searches are performed. 55 of those video views are of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, which is still Pornhub’s most watched video of all time at 195 million views. 12 new videos and 2 hours of content are uploaded to Pornhub every minute while 7708 Gigabytes of data are transferred worldwide. Pornhub’s users view 13,962 profiles, follow 593 other users, accept 167 friend requests and send 122 messages. 271 videos are rated, 528 are added to playlists and 22 new comments are left, the report said."

Mainstream media and pop culture events often influence Pornhub's top searches. So, it is no surprise that pornstar (and alleged pre-presidential mistress) Stormy Daniels ranked number on the list of searches that defined 2018.

Searches for the video game ‘Fortnite’ made it to the website's top 20 list this year. Each time new Fortnite characters were released, searches on Pornhub would surge.

According to Dr. Laurie Betito, Director of the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center, “searches like these serve as an indication that people use this site to not only satisfy sexual urges but also to get a different angle on something they are already interested in. To see a famous character or hot topic in a sexual context.”

Fantasy plays a significant role in pornography, so it makes sense that people want to see their favorite video game character or celebrity in a porno. In April, when Fortnite’s servers crashed, searches for Fortnite increased by as much as 60% over 24 hours, said Pornhub research.

Pornhub’s top 4 searches by volume remained the same from 2017 to 2018: These included ‘lesbian’, ‘hentai’, ‘milf’ and ‘stepmom’. “Contrary to popular belief, men are not just interested in youthful bodies,” notes Dr. Laurie. “They like the idea of an older, experienced woman and may care less about the perfection of her body.”

Many people believe Sunday is about the Lord's Day. Then after a few hours of church service, the afternoon becomes a day of flipping between the PGA, NFL, and of course, NASCAR Cup series races on television, but that is not so much the case, millions sit down and watch porn.

"Sunday is the most popular day to visit Pornhub, while Friday tends to have the lowest traffic. A lot of that has to do with the hours people prefer to watch porn. Peak viewing times are usually from 10 p.m. to midnight, but on weekends (as people tend to stay up a later, go out more, and sleep in longer), the viewing time shifts more into the morning hours."