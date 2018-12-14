Billionaire Tom Steyer Urges Tiny Crowd To Rise Up And "Crush" Republicans

If you needed another indication of how little people care about billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer's campaign to push Congress to impeach President Trump (despite sinking millions of dollars into a hokey ad campaign and petition), look no further than the crowd size at Steyer's "impeach Trump" tour.

During a recent speech, Steyer exhorted his audience to rise up and "crush" their Republican overlords to an audience of dozens of people - and that's a generous estimate.

Going into more detail, Steyer explained his plan for fostering "economic justice" in the US, saying the country should follow California's lead (though, considering the state's exaggerated poverty rate and rampant unaffordability, Steyer might want to reconsider the reasoning undergirding his calls for "economic justice").

"So basically when you think about how we’re going to succeed and actually kick their ass, it’s going to be based on justice," Steyer said, "environmental justice, economic justice and coloration. That is how California worked, we lead with justice." "And so when we look at what’s going to happen in 2020, we are going to have to crush these people," he added. "Honestly," he continued, "I think the whole idea that they’re going to compromise, they’re going to come to their senses, they don’t really understand what’s going on," he said.

In what sounded like a subtle dig at Yale alumnus (who should feel very guilty about attending the same college as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh), Steyer shamed Yale alumni in the room to rise up and take on the administration, warning that "the time for politeness is over."

Crowd size was an issue for Steyer during another talk in South Carolina. But the lack of witnesses was probably a net positive for Steyer, who was filmed comparing his effort to take down a Democratically elected president to that of the firefighters who tried to rescue victims in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Talk about 'out of touch'...

"This society has a history of running towards the fire," Steyer said. "If you think about 9/11, there were people running to the fire. And was that the smart thing to do? No, but was that the American thing to do? Very much so."

As if that wasn't bad enough, he followed it up by comparing Trump's electoral victory with 9/11.

"There is some stuff that has gone on in the United States that is just like 9/11."

Assuming Steyer decides to soldier on, we look forward to hearing him lie about the size of the crowds during an appearance on cable news, in what would be a hilarious irony. And if tickets to his upcoming dates don't sell, maybe he should take a page out of the Clinton's book and give Groupon a shot. We hear they have great deals!