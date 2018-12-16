Belgium Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannon As Anti-Migration Protests Turn Violent

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 12/16/2018 - 17:05

The streets of Brussels turned violent on Sunday after thousands of Flemish right-wing parties called for a march against a UN migration pact signed in Marrakech last week, according to the BBC

Approximately 5,500 anti-immigration protesters came out in force against the pact- chanting various slogans such as "our people first" , "no jihad in our state" and "Brussels rats," while around 1,000 counter-protesters from left-wing groups showed up to oppose the march. Police fired tear gas and a water cannon as violence broke out between the groups, throwing fences and stones. 

The pact, signed last week by 164 countries - however it was rejected by the United States and several European countries including Austria, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Slovakia - which refused to formally adopt the agreement. 

The deal, which is not legally binding, seeks an international approach to migration that "reaffirms the sovereign rights of states to determine their national migration policy" and asserts the "fundamental" importance of legal migration.

But critics in Europe believe it will lead to increased immigration to the continent. -BBC

Approximately 90 people were arrested. Towards the end of the speeches, VTM News journalist Hannelore Simoens claimed to have been attacked by demonstrators who threw smoke bombs and shouted curses at she and her camera crew. Video of the incident suggests otherwise. 

According to freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, the demonstrators were "smashing every window." 

