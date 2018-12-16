S&P Futures Break As CME Reports Globex Connectivity Issues

It's been a painful start to the new week for traders, who were hoping to get a head start in early futures trading only to find that the E-mini orders submitted into the Globex are either not showing up, or are outright rejected.

While most traders are seeing their orders canceled, some have managed to see sporadic execution.

The culprit behind the (selective) failure in early futures trading appears to be connectivity issues (h/t @Guido_Espinosa_) at the Globex, the venue for the all important S&P Emini future.

And while it is unclear why, the start of trading saw a big sell order that sent the Emini sharply lower at the start, only to levitate consistently for the subsequent hour since the 6pm ET open.

We will update if/as the CME provides more information on tonight's connectivity outage.