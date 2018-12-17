Compulsory Indoctrination: In UK Schools, Boys Have Periods Too

Authored by Sarah Cowgill via Liberty Nation,

Science thrown to the dogs in UK's only Green Party seat.

Transgender rights activists are celebrating with cosmopolitans, dark chocolate, and passing around palette loads of Midol, because the U.K.’s Brighton and Hove city council has declared that boys also menstruate. The East Sussex city’s local government brain trust issued guidelines earlier this month, under the heading “Taking a Period Positive Approach in Brighton & Hove Schools” and will be compulsory inside the classrooms of all primary school children.

The council, which is far beyond the label of extreme and lunatic left, issued the statement:

“Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods ... and menstruation must be inclusive of all genders.”

Yes, these people are seemingly bat-dung nuts.

And although women worldwide would be ecstatic for men to have cramps, bloating, and irritability for several days a month, alas, this report is devoid of, well, science. In short, it’s completely whackadoodle.

Teach Your Children Well

Health class for school children is about to get a bit more interesting in the Green Party bonkers bastion by the sea as the guidelines require full compliance in or before 2020, and will be included in the curricula for children enrolled in grades one through eight.

The prospectus has come under fire from Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party, David Davies, who told reporters the plan was insane:

“Learning about periods is already a difficult subject for children that age, so to throw in the idea girls who believe they are boys also have periods will leave them completely confused.”

But the city council believes otherwise. Heck, in 2016, they sent letters to parents before class enrollments requesting that children, as young as age four, choose the gender “they most identify with.” They also make teachers use a Trans Inclusion Schools Toolkit, one of the aims being “developing understanding of trans and gender questioning children and young people.”

With so much time spent on LGBTQ issues, gender neutralizing and confusing every child in town, how do they have the time to teach reading, writing, and arithmetic? Jeez Louise, can one imagine the syllabus for science class? Anatomist Albrecht von Haller, the father of modern physiology, is surely pounding his fists against the walls of his sarcophagus in hopes of haunting the fools in Brighton and Hove.

Are our European cousins losing their collective minds? Germany now allows citizensto list their newborn humans as “diverse,” removing the pesky male or female designation simply because LGBTQ warriors are triggered.

A Portrait Of Brighton And Hove

Brighton and Hove is the United Kingdom’s version of America’s Boulder, Colorado – a city The Denver Post describes as “nestled between the Rockies and reality.”

The seaside town appears bucolic; lovely beaches, coffee houses, and trinket shops interspersed with a business corridor that cannot wrap their heads around the policies set by the local government.

The only Green Party Member of Parliament – out of 650 – is Caroline Lucas, who appears to be as nutty as the recent council decisions. With her guidance, the Brighton area was declared a non-fracking zone, although there is no prospect of ever drilling for shale gas in the city, anyway.

The council have banned bacon sandwiches, have employed sheep for traffic calming, and levied fines up to £50,000 for improper recycling disposal; ironically, the city ranks 302nd out of 326 councils in successful recycling.

Made up of 89% white people, with an even 50-50 split male to female ratio, Brighton and Hove also has the highest percentage of residents claiming their religion as Jedi. Yes, that Jedi – of Star Wars.

Thin End Of The Wedge

If Brighton and Hove was a sleepy burg of a few hundred, off the beaten path in Tibet, or in a cave in Afghanistan, one could laugh their antics off as cultural eccentricities. Yet, this ridiculousness exists in the United Kingdom, a super-power with considerable economic, cultural, scientific and political influence internationally.

Allowing a simple toe-hold, such as rewriting anatomical sciences in secular institutions, could spark a movement to upend reality across the already teetering Western world.

The new mandatory curricula guidelines, under the subheading “Key Messages” advise teachers that “periods are something to celebrate and we can see this in ceremonies and celebrations across the world.”

Yet women and girls, the only gender to have periods, would beg to differ. Which is why there are so many prescribed and over-the-counter, medications available to dull their existence. There must be a pill out there somewhere that might have the same effect on the lunatics in Brighton and Hove wielding the whacky pen and inking dangerous policies aimed at altering the normal and healthy thoughts of children.

The only positive outcome of this policy will be the upswing in profits for Midol. Lord have mercy on these maniacs and all the paths of reality they cross.