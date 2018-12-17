New Video Emerges Of Tesla China Factory: "You Call That Construction? It's A Half-Flooded Dirt Field"

It is Deja Vu for the Tesla China factory

It was the year 2016, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the automaker secured a location and a local partner for a manufacturing plant in China. Bloomberg, at the time, learned that Shanghai could be the front-runner as Tesla reportedly signed a “non-binding memorandum of understanding” to invest in a $9 billion electric vehicle factory in the region.

Two and a half years later, the facility was never built and seemed more like a publicity stunt to boost the stock price.

Now it is Deja Vu, CNBC recently said Tesla had acquired an 864,885-square meter plot in Shanghai’s Lingang area for a manufacturing facility.

According to an official WeChat post from the government, land leveling has been completed, and construction could begin in the near term, the factory is expected to be completed and producing electric cars in late 2019. The article also reported a visit by Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong and Vice Mayor Wu Qing.

Since Musk first unveiled the automaker’s manufacturing plans for China, more than two and a half years ago, a new video has emerged showing the future site of the Tesla Gigafactory in China. As one social media user put it, "You call that construction? It is a half-flooded dirt field."