Nunes Demands 'Transparency Office' To Declassify Russia Documents

Frustrated outgoing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) has called for the creation of a 'transparency office' attached to the White House that would be dedicated to reviewing and declassifying information that should be in the public sphere, reports the Washington Examiner.

"Our investigation is essentially over. We have everything that we need. What we're lacking now is that we're lacking the declassification by the president," Nunes told Fox News on Sunday while discussing his panel's investigation into the DOJ and FBI handling of the Russia probe.

"For various reasons, the president or his staff doesn't want to do it. Therefore, I think it's important if the president doesn't want his hands on it, we have to have somebody, some office, that's going to look at all of these issues and all of these documents that need to be declassified," said Nunes. "I'm going to be working with my colleagues to work on and send some example over to the president of a transparency type of office, so that the Congress, the American people, others can put in requests of documents or issues that they want declassified. That way the president doesn't have to take this full burden on and the Congress has somewhere where we can go to try to avoid the swamp creatures from getting involved and ensuring that the American public is kept in the dark."

Nunes' suggestion comes on the heels of an aborted declassification order that Trump gave in September - changing his mind after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, along with the UK and another "key ally," begged the President not to release documents. Trump folded, instead delegating the job to the DOJ Inspector General.

"We need to make sure that there's light. I always say that sunlight is the best disinfectant in Washington," said Nunes. "The more that we can get declassified, I think, the better. And I think an easy way to do it is to create an office that actually just works directly under the White House that specializes in evaluating this documentation and errs on the side of the more sunlight the better to make sure that everything we want declassified gets declassified."