Pope Says Western World "Has Moral Responsibility" To Let In More Migrants

Via VoiceofEurope.com,

“It is the “moral responsibility” of the outside world to accept even more migrants,” Pope Francis explained in a speech on Thursday.

This year it is 70 years since the globalist organisation that is the UN adopted the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights”.

It was for that reason that Pope Francis urged the outside world to open its doors to even more migrants.

He referred to the declaration’s recognition that all human beings have “universal and indivisible rights”, which are the basis for “justice, freedom and peace in the world”.

According to the Pope, it is everyone’s responsibility to deal with the consequences of war, poverty, inequality and mass migration.

“No solution to the global issue of mass migration should ignore our moral responsibility for the common good, to welcome, protect, promote and integrate those who knock on our doors to find a safe future,” he continued.

At the same time, the morals among his close advisors aren’t exactly impressive. This past week, three cardinals have left the Pope’s most important advisory body, the Council of Cardinals.

Two of those have been prosecuted after disclosure of sex abuse. On Tuesday, one of them, Cardinal George Pell from Australia, was convicted of child molestation.

The number of migrants the Pope himself houses in his palace is unknown.

* * *

Of course, this is not thew first time The Pope has spoken out on globalist matters. As Vladimir Putin previously noted, The Pope's "secular sins" include:

Pope Francis is using his platform to push a dangerous far-left political ideology on vulnerable people around the world, people who trust him because of his position

He dreams of a world government and a global communist system of repression

As we have seen before in communist states, this system is not compatible with Christianity

And then there's global warming and the need for a new world order: