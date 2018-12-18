"Outraged" Trump Claims 19,000 Missing Strzok Texts Would Have Exposed Mueller Probe "Hoax"

Mere hours before his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, is expected to be sentenced for lying to the FBI (and hours after Robert Mueller finally released a heavily redacted sentencing memo), an angry President Trump once again lashed out at the FBI on twitter over former Agent Peter Strzok and his former "FBI lover" Lisa Page, who deleted some 19,000 texts exchanged on their company phones that should have been collected during a Congressional investigation into the presence and influence of anti-Trump bias inside the bureau.

Trump raged that the "biggest outrage yet" in the "long, winding and highly conflicted" Mueller 'Witch Hunt' was the fact that some 19,000 text messages between Strzok and Page were "purposely & illegally deleted." Trump believes those messages, if recovered, would have explained the whole "hoax."

Biggest outrage yet in the long, winding and highly conflicted Mueller Witch Hunt is the fact that 19,000 demanded Text messages between Peter Strzok and his FBI lover, Lisa Page, were purposely & illegally deleted. Would have explained whole Hoax, which is now under protest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2018

Trump has a point: On Thursday, the Justice Department's internal watchdog revealed that special counsel Robert Mueller's office scrubbed all of the data from FBI agent Peter Strzok's iPhone, while Page's phone had been scrubbed by a different department, according to a comprehensive report by the Office of the Inspector General released on Thursday.

Of the thousands of text messages between Strzok and Page that were recovered by the OIG, many indicating that both agents in charge of investigating Donald Trump absolutely hate him.

In August 2016, Strzok and Page discussed an "insurance policy" in the event that Trump won the election which many believe to be in reference to operation Crossfire Hurricane - the DOJ's counterintelligence investigation into Trump and his campaign.

"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he [Trump] gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk." wrote Strzok, adding "It's like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40."

In the home stretch of the 2016 US election, Strzok is fuming at Trump - texting Page: " I am riled up. Trump is a f*cking idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer." He then texts "I CAN'T PULL AWAY, WHAT THE F*CK HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!," to which Page replies "I don't know. But we'll get it back."

