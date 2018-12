With US equity futures sliding notably after hours on the heels of FedEx and Micron earnings disappointments, US treasury yields have extended the day's drop with 10Y dropping below the 2.80% Maginot Line.

The entire Treasury complex is down around 2bps after hours with 10Y trading back to May 2018 lows at 2.79%

The late-day panic-bid in stocks has been erased...

And the USDollar is reversing back lower again as Asia opens...