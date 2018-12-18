Watch Live: White House Holds First Press Briefing In Weeks

On a day when President Trump caved in his battle to win $5 billion in funding for his border wall and his charity, Trump's former National Security Advisor is appearing for his sentencing at a courtroom in Virginia, and the Trump Foundation agreed to dissolve (though New York AG Barbara Underwood will continue to pursue its lawsuit against the charity); White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has called what will be the first official White House press conference since Nov. 27, which is set to begin at 1:30 pm ET.

The Mueller probe is also looming large following the sentencing last week of Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take questions from reporters during the conference, which has no set topic - grab your popcorn

Watch Live below: