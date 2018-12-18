Your Biometrics: Silent Witnesses Against You And Tools To Track You

Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

Another week has gone by where we have seen a tremendous amount of activity around the world: the French, Belgians, and Dutch are engaged in protests labeled “yellow vest” protests. In actuality, the yellow vests are insignificant: these Euro-Socialist countries require citizens to wear yellow vests in public for protests…for “safety” reasons. Actually it is so that center mass is easier to acquire by their paramilitary police forces. There is a good possibility of a major war escalating from current problems between Ukraine and the separatist provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk. The U.S. phony economy is not doing well.

Quietly and almost unnoticed by the beeves of the American populace are the biometric measures for surveillance and tracking being emplaced by the United States with the cooperation of major corporations. I have written articles on the biometric scanners being used in an Atlanta airport, and that Chicago is following suit, along with Delta using these biometric data collection scanners prior to boarding flights in Los Angeles.

A new article surfaced this week that you need to read. Entitled “FBI plans ‘Rapid DNA’ network for quick database checks on arrestees,” by Tom Jackman on December 13, released by the Washington [Com]Post.

This is very serious, indeed. Here’s an excerpt:

Though DNA has revolutionized modern crime fighting, the clues it may hold are not revealed quickly. Samples of saliva, or skin, or semen are sent to a crime lab by car (or mail), and then chemists get to work. Detectives are accustomed to waiting days or weeks, or longer, for the results. Some labs are so backed up, they take only the most serious crimes. Some samples are never tested. But a portable machine about the size of a large desktop printer is changing that. A “Rapid DNA” machine can analyze the DNA in a swab and produce a profile of 20 specific loci on the DNA strand in less than two hours. Some local police departments and prosecutors have been using Rapid DNA machines for about five years to solve crimes.

How “procedurally harmless” this may sound on the surface, people, there is something that is not mentioned.

With those machines, they will be able to stow them in vehicles... for use door-to-door.

If you think for an instant the State is not going to clamp down on us, think again. What is the best way to deal with unfunded liabilities and the rising, unstoppable debt? Make it disappear (via an EMP…Electromagnetic Pulse…attack), and start a war (external, or internal, labeled “civil unrest”). Look at what just happened in New Jersey. They declared magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds illegal, and they just may search houses for them. Look what happened in Boulder, Colorado…where residents have until Dec. 27, 2018 to register their firearms with the Boulder Police Department.

Registration is the preliminary step before confiscation: they need to know who owns the guns and where they are kept.

This DNA and biometric-gathering apparatus that the government and its damnable agencies and bureaucracies are emplacing will enable the confiscation of firearms. It is coming. It is coming, as surely as I’m typing these words right now. The CCTV cameras, the cameras above the cash registers, in your bank. The banks themselves: now they are starting to take biometric IDs in the form of fingerprints and retinal scans. Guess what? Those records are also available to our friendly, smiling police departments.

We are witnessing the marginalization of cash. That’s right! You pay for something in cash that is more than a hundred dollars or so, and they look at you as if you’re a criminal. Banks and their SARs (Suspicious Activity Reports), the banks and their “fractional reserve” policy, of loaning out more than five dollars on every dollar they hold. The banks, not allowing you to withdraw more than a couple thousand of your own dollars…not allowing you to use an ATM to withdraw more than a few hundred dollars. The banks: reporting on every dime you bring in and take out, copying your checks, even making a note of the distribution of the very bills you take out when you cash a check.

You can see these idiots in convenience stores, using a “debit” card to buy a soda and a bag of chips…with a total of just a couple of dollars. Ten years ago, such small amounts for purchase would not have been permitted on the card: now, it is the new “norm.” Now the bank and the store will charge for every transaction…in addition to the profits that they make on the over-inflated-priced garbage they’ll sell you. Need a money order? Most places will (at the very least) make you give them a name. Yeah, Mr. Slick will give them a phony name, not paying attention to the little black “Legg’s Egg” dome camera behind the register. Mr. Slick just became guilty of fraud under the defacto laws and U.S.C. edicts. Plus they have the biometrics to boot…the photo, along with the receipt and the money order number. Great job, “Ethan Hunt!”

Every letter sent through the USPS (U.S. Postal Service) is photographed, with the origin and destination recorded in their little database. Every transaction you make, whether in cash or not, is recorded and stored for their little records.

In this manner, all Fisher-Price People and Weebles are accounted for (and accountable) at all times, in the happy little Muppet system….so “ain’t that America…the home of the free,” to paraphrase John Cougar’s song?

Here’s some more out of the article:

However, the machines are not connected to CODIS, the FBI’s combined national DNA database. So the FBI is launching a Rapid DNA initiative to place the machines in police and sheriffs’ booking stations around the country, hoping to enable law enforcement to check arrestees against the CODIS database and, when matches are made to DNA from unsolved crimes, head off the release of the suspects. In testifying to Congress about the Rapid DNA network in 2015, then-FBI Director James B. Comey said the technology “would help us change the world in a very, very exciting way.” Comey said it would allow “booking stations around the country, if someone’s arrested, to know instantly — or near instantly — whether that person is the rapist who’s been on the loose in a particular community before they’re released on bail and get away or to clear somebody, to show that they’re not the person.”

Ahh, to be sure, Comey, it’s an excitin’ world yer leadin’ us into…well, led , anyway. “Evan McCone” is no longer one of the hunters, now, is he? As Bill Clinton appointed you, perhaps you should have begun looking for the rapists with a search on his DNA. Then again, those measures are only for the proletariat, never the Politburo. Changing the world in an exciting way, eh? This coming from the “E-mail Doctor” himself. Those who are holding us accountable are beyond accountability themselves.

The point: who is to stop these goons from taking a sample of anything in your house and affixing it to some piece of evidence linked to a [supposed] crime? Sound far-fetched? Think again. Recently in Baltimore, a cop and his buddies were indicted for fabricating evidence with their little “body cameras.” Unbeknownst to them, the cameras recorded 30 seconds prior to their pressing the button…and this “extra” footage showed them falsifying evidence and planting it on people to “expedite” their version of justice. They also were acquitted.

These will be the ones coming for the firearms…yes, coming for the guns. They’re just taking their time and crafting their little laws and statutes, and when the time is right, they’ll go door to door. They already have the records of so many purchases, as Form 4473, a Firearm Transaction Record, is stored indefinitely in gun stores. They will utilize these records, as well as the “unofficial” ones…those gun shows have CCTV cameras, and that film is kept in their databases and fusion centers…forever.

Since the feds infiltrate all of them, do you really believe they haven’t recorded everyone who walks in there, and picks up a weapon? That they haven’t recorded them leaving the parking lot?

They have recorded all of it. Every time you buy ammo in a big-box or sporting goods store, it is recorded…amount, type, and for what caliber. Every accessory bought online is metadata that they will use against you. The investigation is the key for them: if it is under investigation, there is no limits to what they can do, or convince/coerce a court to enable them to do. Here are the stats, and another “kicker” for you from the article:

Thirty states and the federal government allow DNA to be taken at the time of arrest. Sixteen states allow it to be analyzed immediately, and in the other 14 states, DNA may be taken at arrest but not analyzed until after arraignment on charges.

Congress approved legislation last year authorizing the Rapid DNA network, and the FBI plans to roll it out slowly beginning next year. “Our goal in 2019,” said Thomas Callaghan, chief biometric scientist for the FBI Laboratory, “is to be able to have a pilot project done where we actually develop a DNA profile in a booking station, with no human review, and have it electronically enrolled and searched in the national database. We have to ensure that the quality that’s done in a lab can be done in a booking station,” which are often jails where fingerprints and mug shots are usually taken.”

That last is telling: “the FBI plans to roll it out slowly beginning next year.”

Why is that? Well, some reasons are that the technology is ahead of the laws…they need some time to craft some more laws that will enable them to be able to sample more than the current laws permit now. The biggest reason? So that it will not be noticed by the Muppets in Fisher-Price Land. Out of sight, out of mind…until the bars are completely constructed and the cage is complete. Did you see what Callaghan said? Let’s embolden it, as it is critical to understand:

“…a DNA profile in a booking station, with no human review, and have it electronically enrolled and searched in the national database.”

No human review. Will there even be a hearing? Probably a robot judge, akin to the parole officer in the movie “Elysium.” Do you think arrests will be on the rise? Yeah, they’ll take you in, and you’ll have the DNA taken from you…regardless of whether the charges are pursued or not.

Read the article. Read everything that you can on the tech they’re rolling out. Today’s police officer is tomorrow’s enforcer of a full-blown tyranny. We have reached a point where the vote is irrelevant. The vote is only meant to give the population the illusion that the choice is theirs. It never was. The media and the Democrats are all over the President akin to white on rice, and they’ll be on him relentlessly all the way up to and through the next election, if we make it that far as a nation.

Right now we’re standing on the threshold of the abyss…a plunge into complete totalitarianism and surveillance on every citizen. People, they’re coming for the guns…in every way, shape, and form. They have to have them in order to finish off what is left of the U.S. and institute global governance. I recommend watching an older movie entitled “Gattaca,” for the types of measures they’ll eventually be using to collect DNA with or without our approval. It will happen: in public places, where you work, where you shop, and where you bank.

By matching the CCTV cameras with the samples they take, they will positively identify you and get the DNA. Look what the NFL, what the military, and what law enforcement, as well as hospitals and others have gathered already. Your DNA is a mute witness that can testify against you where you have shopped, what you have eaten, and how you spend your time. They will use it to track you and find you when the time arrives. We have a little bit of time left, but not much before they close the cage on us…one that you cannot see, but is all around us and becoming stronger by the day.