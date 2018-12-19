Big Funds Begin Liquidating As Panic Grips The Loan Market

Following record outflows...

... a blowout in CLO spreads...

... resulting in a collapse in CLO activity...

... and loans which banks can't offload from their books and are stuck holding the "secured" (covenant-lite) paper into the new year, the slide in the S&P/LSTA Lev Loan index has accelerated, dropping 1 point in just 4 days, down to 94.4, the lowest price in over two years.

And, as so often happens, selling begets even more selling and with no bottom visible for loan prices and besieged by investor withdrawals, mutual funds have finally started liquidating major chunks of loans in recent days, risking an even more furious slide in prices in what is otherwise an illiquid market on a good day, as buyers hunker down forcing sellers to liquidate into a bidless market, desperate to offload paper at any price.

Two names identified by Bloomberg are fund giants Lord, Abbett and Eaton Vance, who are among the fund managers selling holdings to meet redemption requests and build up cash reserves. While liquidations are not a surprise - recall we recently noted that in just the past four trading days, investors pulled an additional $2.2 billion from all loan mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, following a record week of loan fund outflows, the fact that sellers are being named and shamed is an added twist, and could force other holders to quiet offload while they can, not when they have to. Meanwhile, withdrawals from the asset class have risen to almost $9 billion since mid-November, JPMorgan and Lipper data show, an amount that is usually reserved for market panics.

Meanwhile, the accelerating loan selling creates a feedback loop, because due to plunging prices banks find it more difficult to offload loans they’ve underwritten but not yet sold to investors. As a result even more buyers pull back, resulting in even lower prices and so on, until the entire deal pipeline is terminally clogged up and the market freezes. We have already gotten the first hints of this because as we reported last Friday, Wells Fargo, Barclays and Goldman Sachs all took the rare step of holding on to loans made to finance buyouts, with the hope that they can resell them to investors later.

But this optimism may be misplaced, especially if institutions decide to wait for a better time to buy, especially now that the Fed is admitting it will hike less in 2019, if at all, making floating rate debt far less attractive. Scott Page, co-director of floating rate loans for Eaton Vance acknowledged to Bloomberg that retail investors have been withdrawing assets from loan funds in general, but for now at least, institutions remain buyers. “Credit conditions haven’t changed amid the recent few weeks of outflows,” he said in an email. “We’re seeing record trade volumes and there’s a buyer for every seller.”

There is of course, a buyer for every seller, the question is what is the clearing price, and one look at the chart provides a handy answer; once prices drop low enough there may no longer be a buyer for every seller.

Separately, a spokesman for Lord Abbett said the firm raised its liquidity target in November because of uncertainty around Fed policy and the general risk-off environment, and is hoping to find bargains now.

As a result, high-profile loan deals have suffered: $2.9 billion of loans borrowed by Apollo-owned Rackspace Hosting are now quoted at about 89 cents on the dollar, declining steeply since late September. A $6.5 billion loan sold in September by Blackstone to buy a stake in Thomson Reuters financial terminal division is now quoted at 95.6 cents.

But wait, there's more, because by failing to offload paper from their balance sheet, banks are forced to mark to market and take the hit during Q4 earnings, a quarter which is shaping up to be rather dismal for US financials. With junk bond offerings also slowing down, the performance of leveraged finance businesses will likely lag at Wall Street biggest banks, weighing on their earnings, said David Hendler, founder of Viola Risk Advisors LLC.

"It’s another Debbie Downer for bank earnings,” Hendler said. "Investment banking revenue was already facing difficulties from volatility, geopolitical risks, China tariffs and Brexit, so now throw this into the mix."

In short: expect even lower bank stock prices as what until recently were fortress balance sheets start showing some very dramatic cracks.... just like what happened in mid to late 2008.