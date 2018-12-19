'Build The Wall' GoFundMe Page Raises $1 Million In Two Days

When the White House said it was looking into "other ways" to fund Trump's promised border wall after caving to the Democrats, maybe this is what they were talking about.

Shortly after the president decided he actually didn't want a partial government shutdown and agreed to find a compromise with Democrats to keep the government funded through the holidays, military veteran and triple amputee Brian Kolfage launched a GoFundMe to try and raise money for the wall privately.

He set a goal for $1 billion two days ago. In two days, he has already received $1 million in pledges.

In the description for his page, Kolfage, who was awarded the purple heart for his sacrifice on the battlefield, said he was inspired to launch the effort after a billionaire private donor donated more than $7 million to restore the Washington monument.

The notion that Trump's supporters could pitch in the pay for a large portion of the wall isn't so far-fetched he explained: If every person who voted for Trump were to pitch in $83, the government could use the money to build the entire wall.

His goal? To build the wall to stop illegal immigrants from siphoning off taxpayer resources and murdering innocent American citizens.

Read his full description below:

The government has accepted large private donations before, most recently a billionaire donated $7.5 Million to fund half of the Washington Monument repairs in 2012; this is no different. Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still. As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today. Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society. I have grandparents who immigrated to America legally, they did it the correct way and it's time we uphold our laws, and get this wall BUILT!It’s up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling. “If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall.” That equates to roughly 5Billion Dollars, even if we get half, that's half the wall. We can do this. Democrats are going to stall this project by every means possible and play political games to ensure President Trump doesn’t get his victor. They'd rather see President Trump fail, than see America succeed. However, if we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians. This won’t be easy, but it’s our duty as citizens. This needs to be shared every single day by each of you on social media. We can do it, and we can help President Trump make America safe again!

Kolfage's effort will be exposed to a broader audience on Thursday, when he's set to appear on Fox pundit Laura Ingraham's show.