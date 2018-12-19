Congress Agrees On Stopgap Funding Bill To Keep Govt Open Until Feb 8

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that he will introduce a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open until February 8, after Democrats pushed back on Tuesday against a proposal which would allocate $1 billion to President Trump's immigration policies.

The measure, which Sen. Chuck Schumer says Democrats will back, will prevent a partial government shutdown set to begin Saturday. According to The Hill, McConnell's proposal will keep funding for border fencing flat.

The White House had previously backed down on a demand for $5 billion in funding for President Trump's wall, with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders claiming "We have other ways that we can get to that $5 billion."

"At the end of the day we don’t want to shut down the government, we want to shut down the border," she added.

On Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Trump appears to have backed down on his wall demand - just one day after the New York Democrat said "They need congressional approval - they're not getting it for the wall, plain and simple."

Earlier Wednesday President Trump tweeted: "In our Country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death. We won on the Military, which is being completely rebuilt. One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!"

The details of McConnell's stopgap proposal will be released later Wednesday.