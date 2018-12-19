Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

The Senate passed a seven-week, stopgap funding bill on Wednesday, preventing a partial government shutdown that was expected to begin at midnight on Friday. Senators passed the legislation by voice vote, which represented the final item on the Senate's to-do list as they wrap up their work for the year this week; the bill will now go to the House, and be signed by President Trump.

Republican senators say that while they believe Trump is unhappy with Congress passing a short-term fix, they believe he will sign it because they were able to keep other controversial policy riders off of it.

More importantly, the stop-gap bill, puts off the fight over Trump's fight with Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats over the president's demand for $5 billion for the border wall.

"I think the message is don't add anything else to it," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican. "He's not happy about that [a continuing resolution] but he understands the reality."

The bill, which will fund roughly 25% of the government, pushed back the funding deadline from Dec. 21 to Feb. 8, and avoids dragging a partial shutdown fight into the Christmas holiday. A vote on the bill was temporarily held up Wednesday over a fight on whether or not to include a land and water measure, which has been stalled amid negotiations for months.

Senators held out hope as recently as Tuesday that they would be able to scramble together a deal to fund the remaining seven out of the 12 appropriations bills through Sept. 30, the end of the 2019 fiscal year. But both sides remained far apart on funding for the U.S.–Mexico border wall. Trump and House Republicans want $5 billion for the wall. Democrats, meanwhile, dug in at $1.3 billion as their cap and that it would go toward fencing not a physical concrete wall.

Hopes for a long-term deal seesawed throughout the week amid a shuffle of meetings and competing theories from lawmakers about what they would be able to agree to. However, hope was quickly dashed when House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters that Democrats couldn't accept the deal offered by Republicans.

“Senator Schumer — Leader Schumer and I have said that we cannot accept the offer they made of a billion dollar slush fund for the President to implement his very wrong immigration policies, so that won’t happen,” Pelosi said on Tuesday.

Republicans acknowledged that the Democratic rejection of their offer made punting the funding fight all but inevitable.

Meanwhile, conservative lawmakers and pundits are blasting GOP leaders and Trump over the stopgap spending measure. Rep. Jim Jordan questioned rhetorically in a tweet: “Let me get this straight... our chances of getting the Wall will be better in February when Nancy Pelosi is Speaker than now when we have the majority?” But the White House appeared increasingly resolved to a continuing resolution as the week stretched on, the deadline looming and no long-term deal in sight.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that “at the end of the day, we don’t want to shut down the government.”

Unwilling to accept defeat, Trump remained defiant saying in a tweet Wednesday that “one way or the other, we will win on the Wall!"

"In our Country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death," he tweeted on Wednesday. "We won on the Military, which is being completely rebuilt. One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!"