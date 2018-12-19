Stocks & Bond Yields Dump, Dollar Jumps After Fed Disappoints

A small dove - one rate hike removed from 2019 projections - when the market has already abandoned The Fed for 2019 - is not enough, and the markets are disappointed that Jay Powell did not deliver their juice...

Thomas Costerg, senior U.S. economist at Pictet Wealth Management:

"It looks like the market is taking the worse from both worlds. The equity market is spooked about their comment about global developments. Meanwhile, the long end of the curve worries they are going to over-tighten as they sound determined to keep hiking via the `further gradual increases' and also the unanimous statement."

Stocks dumped...



Led by momo stocks...

And banks are in the red...

Bond yields tumbled...

And The Dollar spiked...

But there is a long way to go to the close yet. Can Jay jawbone us higher...?