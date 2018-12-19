This Is What The Fed Will Say Today (According To Goldman)

It was only a week ago that Goldman, in its overexuberance on the state of the US economy, for the first time revised lower its forecast for the number of 2019 rate hikes, from 4 to 3, no longer expecting the Fed to raise rates in the March meeting even as it sees 95% odds of a hike at 2pm today.

Having thrown in the towel on its hawkish bias, Goldman now expects "a dovish tilt to the proceedings", reflecting the substantial tightening in financial conditions (+80bp on FCI since September), a somewhat dimmer growth outlook, modestly softer inflation (core PCE measure back down to 1.8%), and more cautious Fed communications (less emphasis on the need for restrictive policy).

Looking at the historical record, Goldman then finds that the Fed has historically delivered "dovish surprises" following FCI tightening of 50bp or more, with the two-year yield rallying 3bp an average on associated FOMC statement days, which is strange because so far today, the 2Y is 1bps wider: is the bond market telling us something.

And even while the hedge fund bank still retains a surprisingly bullish outlook on the economy, looking at the specific statement language, Goldman expects the post-meeting statement to be less upbeat than those of previous meetings this year, with modest downgrades to the growth language and a dovish adjustment of the policy guidance.

Goldman also expects:

the overall growth characterization to be downgraded to “solid” from “strong,” as the 3.8% mid-year growth pace has likely eased by up to a percentage point.

the job growth characterization to be downgraded slightly (from “strong on average, in recent months” to simply “strong on average”), an implicit nod to payroll misses in two of the last three months. The statement is also likely to acknowledge that the unemployment rate has “stayed low” (vs. “declined” in the November statement).

(“further gradual increases in the target range...”) replaced with something less committal (such as “some further increases”). unchanged language for household spending growth ("strongly"), business investment ("moderated"), and inflation ("near 2%”). Do not expect any changes to the inflation outlook (“expected to run near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term”), as still-above-potential growth and somewhat tighter labor markets provide an offset to the slightly softer inflation of late.

expect the implementation note to execute another realignment by raising IOER by 20bp instead of 25bp). Such a change was strongly suggested in the November minutes, and at 2.19% currently, the fed funds effective rate remains just 6bp from the upper end of the target range. Officials will discuss balance sheet policy and the Fed’s operating framework, including possible alternative policy rates such as the overnight bank funding rate (OBFR) or the Secured Overnight Funding Rate (SOFR).

Putting all of this together, this is what Goldman believes the December redlined statement will look like:

Finally, while Goldman expects the Fed to modestly cut its economic outlook in the summary of economic projections, which "might well be the most dovish aspect of next week’s meeting", with modest reductions to 2019 and 2020 GDP, 2018 and 2019 inflation and the longer-run unemployment...

... all eyes will be on the dot plot, where the all important cut from 3 to 2 projected rate hikes in 2019 will be represented (if there isn't one, watch out below). As noted above, Goldman now expects one fewer hike in 2019 - for the 2019 median to indicate 2 hikes in that year (down from 3 indicated in September), two additional participants must project that pace (or slower). In other words 9 of the 17 dots must be 2.875% or lower (compared to 7 of the 16 dots as of the September meeting).

In terms of the number of hikes in 2019, 2020, and 2021, Goldman expects a median policy path of 2-1-0, down from 3-1-0 as of the September SEP. If so, the projected overshoot in 2020 and 2021 relative to r* would decline to just half a hike. For the time being, such a baseline seems natural, because the Committee probably expects growth to slow to a trend pace at that horizon.

Couple of last words: while probably the most informative element of next week’s meeting, the December dot plot is generally the least useful of the year - according to Goldman's Jan Hatzius - because it offers minimal insight into specific upcoming meetings. Reflecting this the press conference will be particularly important.

As such, Goldman expects Powell to seize this opportunity to clear the air, acknowledging some softening in the growth outlook but also highlighting data dependence. Such a strategy would likely ease near-term financial stresses (i.e. push stocks higher) while also preserving optionality—including for the March meeting—in the event that growth stabilizes or inflation rebounds.