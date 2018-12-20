DNC Holding 12 Debates During 2020 Primary In Major 'Grassroots' Concession

Has the DNC finally learned its lesson from 2016?

In anticipation of a wide-open field of nearly two dozen contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination, the Democratic Party has decided to cave to criticism from the last election cycle - where it held only six debates - and up the number of primary debates from six during the 2016 cycle to twelve, with some debates expected to be split into the prime time and 'kids table' debate format that was used during the 2016 Republican primary (before Trump consolidated support and clinched the nomination) where the early debates are spread through several nights, Reuters reported.

Since contenders are expected to start launching their primary campaigns early next year, the first debate will be held in June 2019, allowing candidates more than six months to make their case directly to voters before the first nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, which are slated for February 2020.

Right now, the Democratic field is wide open, with the most popular candidates - according to a recent poll - being Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, both of whom haven't committed to running (though both are reportedly considering a run). And there's still the possibility (inevitability?) that Hillary Clinton will stage the sleeper comeback that her most die-hard supporters have secretly been hoping for.

According to a poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers, Biden is by far and away the most popular candidate. But party operatives question whether Biden, at 76, is already too old to run.

Other likely candidates include Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Sherrod Brown and Cory Booker, Mayors Eric Garcetti and Michael Bloomberg and Texas Congressman (and "white Obama") Beto O'Rourke.

Following Clinton's stunning defeat at the hands of President Trump - which many interpreted as an indictment of the Democratic establishment - The DNC is unsurprisingly trying to market the debate schedule as evidence that the party is granting more credence to its "grassroots".

"My goal in this framework is to give the grassroots a bigger voice than ever before; to showcase our candidates on an array of media platforms; to present opportunity for vigorous discussion about issues, ideas and solutions; and to reach as many potential voters as possible," said DNC Chairman Tom Perez.

Political analysts likely don't expect the field to start thinning out until 'Super Tuesday' in March.

But hopefully Clinton or Biden will have established their front-runner status and consolidated support by then - all with a "little help from their friends."