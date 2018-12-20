Facebook Has Officially Lost The Public's Trust

Out of the major tech companies, people trust Facebook the least with their personal information. Amazon and Twitter come in a distant second and third, with 8 percent of people saying they trust these companies the least with their personal information.

As Statista's Sarah Feldman shows below, five times more people place Facebook as the least trustworthy company to handle their personal information when compared to Amazon and Twitter.

Reports recently revealed that Facebook had hired a communications firm to do opposition research against George Soros to traffic anti-Semitic attacks against the progressive philanthropist after he made disparaging remarks against the company, and just this week, Facebook was accused of providing private user data to some of America's, China's, and Russia's largest technology firms.