Liquidation, Capitulation, & Frustration: Powell Dashed Traders' "Unrealistic Expectations"

Was Jay Powell really 'the Ebenezer Scrooge' to the market's 'Oliver Twist' yesterday?

The market had asked for 'moaaarr' and priced in an almost unprecedented collapse in hawkishness, Powell's well-signaled-in-advance reaction was - no mas - and there was much wailing and gnashing of teeth from the equity market's ever-thirsty asset-gatherers and commission-takers.

In fact, as former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow wrote this morning, Powell's steady messaging in recent weeks fell on deaf ears (or ears that chose to be deaf) as:

The post-FOMC price action is part of the maturation process. Not of the Fed, but of traders so utterly used to being protected from themselves.

Investors have been so schooled to expect the central bank to be as concerned as they are on every sell-off that anything short of an uncalled for and excessive dovishness on the part of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was seen as hostile.

This is an example of dashed unrealistic expectations. What he did was deliver an even-handed dovish hike with a very realistic assessment of how he is thinking of things going into the new year.

People should go back and listen to the press conference again.

Via Bloomberg,

As I look at the various assets on my screens, I can’t help but think positions are being liquidated in a year-end capitulation from P&L frustration. The only question at this point is whether the technical damage is sufficient to have changed the landscape. And the answer is no.

In fact, these might be great entry points to consider. I fully understand the powerful calendar effect that will dominate activity for the next week. And I’m sure there is an unusually strong aversion this year to initiating new positions for the coming year. Which will make the first weeks of January most eventful indeed. Yet, I can’t help but feel, come next month, there will be some sellers’ remorse given the trade location. And a fair bit of chagrin at having been completely wrong-footed by listening to those excoriating the Fed rather than to the central bank itself.

And if the message that the balance sheet run-down remains on auto-pilot came as a surprise, you have not only been guilty of not paying attention to what has been repeatedly said, but not realizing that it is the only way it will work. The last thing anyone decrying recently more volatile markets should want is a ceaseless debate about the pace and magnitude of the process.

They are infinitely more likely to pause on the rate-hike cycle than the balance sheet reduction. Internalize this, because at this point it is not up for negotiation. We are actually on what should be much more familiar ground. No pre-commitments and data dependence. That’s the way things are meant to work. Now we can have a robust debate about just how healthy, or not, is the domestic and global economy. Your vote counts again and you can cast your ballot in the marketplace.

From a technical perspective, the markets may have bent but haven’t broken. In fact, they may have done a big favor to traders.

The S&P 500 futures’ overnight low matched an extension level which just might fulfill the requirements for a completed retracement. And it did it in textbook fashion.

Bond yields are pricing a material continuation of the recent economic slowing. They are reflecting crisis levels and a decidedly risk-averse mindset. In addition, much of what we are seeing reflects events that have nothing to do with monetary policy concerns. Decide on your world view and then make your buy or sell decision. But no one “knows” more than you do.

As for the dollar, it is actually nowhere. The DXY failed again at the upper reaches of 97, but has merely fallen back into what proved to be the very deadly dull range that predominated in the fourth quarter. It isn’t testing any significant technical levels. Just remember that if the global economy is hurting it will not exclusively affect the U.S..