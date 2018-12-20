Mueller May Submit Russia Probe Report As Soon As February: NBC

Days after the sentencing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was delayed until at least March, NBC News is reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is finally planning to submit his report on the Russia probe to the Attorney General as soon as February.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is nearing the end of his historic investigation into Russian election interference and is expected to submit a confidential report to the attorney general as early as mid-February, government officials and others familiar with the situation tell NBC News. "They clearly are tying up loose ends," said a lawyer who has been in contact with the Mueller team. The sources either did not know or would not say whether Mueller has answered the fundamental question he was hired to investigate: Whether Trump or anyone around him conspired with the Russian intelligence operations to help his campaign.

President Trump has said his legal team is preparing a response to the Mueller report, though it's unclear when that will be ready. Though it's important to take this report with a grain of salt. After all, reports out earlier this year suggested that Mueller would be done with his report shortly after the midterms. Yet the investigation - which has gone on for more than 18 months - has dragged on.