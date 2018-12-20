Nuveen's Bob Doll: Fed's Gone From "Huge Friend" Of Market To "A Bit Of An Enemy"

Shortly after Appaloosa's David Tepper declared "the Fed Put is dead", Nuveen Asset Management's Bob Doll tried to one-up him by declaring, even more ominously, that the Fed has turned on the market, and that yesterday's statement and ensuing press conference following the widely anticipated December rate hike proved that the central bank has gone from "friend" of asset prices to "a bit of an enemy."

In a brief interview with Bloomberg Daybreak, Doll declared that investors now "have to be" worried about the possibility of a "policy error" from the FOMC.

Do we have to be worried about a Fed mistake? "We have to be. The Fed almost always overdoes it and so we have to keep our eye on that. I'm not convinced we're there yet, but if they keep going steady we'll get there. I hope there's not a lot more to come assuming the economy is slowing like we all think it is."

He offered a similarly dire take on the shape of the yield curve, credit spreads and the liquidity story (single-stock liquidity is down 40% this year).

"An inverted yield curve is not a friend of the stock market although there's usually a lead time between that and the onset of a recession. I'd rather see a nice steep yield curve I'd rather see rates at zero. Put it in perspective, the Fed has been a huge friend to the stock market but now they've become a bit of an enemy and they'll probably become worse of an enemy before this is all over. We have to watch the shape of the yield curve and credit spreads and the balance sheet of the Fed has a lot to do with that argument as well as the whole liquidity story that you've all touched upon."

And while the stronger dollar story has remained intact, Doll believes this will change next year.

"We all know that a strong dollar is a reference point to lots of things. It means US growth even though its slowing is stronger than overseas. It means that the market is listening to the Fed saying 'we're not necessarily done yet' while other foreign central banks haven't even gotten started. But at some point in 2019 my suspicion is that the dollar will weaken again.

Referencing Trump's demands for the Fed to stop with the "50 Bs" (really 36.2 Bs, as we pointed out yesterday), Doll blasted Powell for his remark that the central bank's balance sheet unwind will remain on "autopilot."

"I'm in the market so I'm biased but I wish the chairman had made a list of things that he could be thinking about should the market turmoil and the volatility be a concern. And I would love the balance sheet - at least the acknowledgement of it - to be on the list. But that seems hell bent on 'we're going to keep doing what we've been doing.'"

So we have gone from "Don't fight the Fed" to "The Fed is your enemy"...and all it took was 8 rate hikes and a 10% drop in the S&P.

Watch the clip below: