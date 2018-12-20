'Soft' Survey Data Slammed To Reality: Philly Fed Tumbles To 28-Month Lows

All that inherently over-priced-in optimism that sparked a notable divergence between slumping 'hard' real economic data and soaring 'soft' survey data is slowly getting sucked out of participants' narratives.

The latest example is The Philly Fed survey, which dropped from 12.9 to 9.4 (against expectations of a bounce to 15.0). This is the weakest Philly Fed print since August 2016...erasing all of Trump's hope.

Under the hood it was more mixed with prices paid lower but employment and orders higher as the average work week collapsed.

Dec. prices paid fell to 38.0 vs 39.3

New orders rose to 14.5 vs 9.1

Employment rose to 18.3 vs 16.3

Shipments fell to 10.0 vs 21.6

Delivery time rose to 6.7 vs 5.0

Inventories fell to -0.2 vs 9.5

Prices received rose to 26.2 vs 21.9

Unfilled orders rose to 9.7 vs -4.8

Average workweek fell to 0.5 vs 6.3

So for now it seems that new orders are being satisfied from inventories and not new production...