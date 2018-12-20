Trump Throws Stopgap Bill Into Disarray, Will Not Sign Anything Without "Perfect" Border Security

Sighs of releif over an averted government shutdown turned into chaos Thursday morning after President Trump announced via Twitter that he won't sign any legislation unless it has "perfect" border security.

"The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country," tweeted Trump. "What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS!"

The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Meanwhile Politico's Jake Sherman tweeted "WARNING ... I’ve spoken to multiple senior White House aides this morning who have no idea what the plan is for the stopgap spending bill. Concerns he might veto are rampant."

WARNING ... I’ve spoken to multiple senior White House aides this morning who have no idea what the plan is for the stopgap spending bill. Concerns he might veto are rampant. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2018

On Wednesday night, the Senate passed a seven-week stopgap funding bill to prevent a partial government shutdown set to begin on midnight Friday.

Senators passed the legislation by voice vote, which represented the final item on the Senate's to-do list as they wrap up their work for the year this week; the bill will now go to the House - after which President Trump will decide on whether to endorse it or not.

House Republican leadership has told members in the chamber that they will vote on the stopgap measure on Thursday.

Several prominent conservatives, meanwhile, have called on Trump to veto the spending bill over its lack of wall funding.

Via Rush Limbaugh:

A government shutdown never hurts a damn soul, and every year at this time, “The government might shut down! It might shut down! It might shut down!” Trump should not sign this bill and leave for Mar-a-Lago, and tell them it’s not gonna get signed and their precious government’s not gonna get back up and running ’til there’s $5 billion. What are they gonna do? Impeach him? Huh? -Rush Limbaugh:

Punting to Feb. 8 on a CR not only gives Democrats a Christmas present, it offers them a Valentine’s Day gift. Democrats will win, the wall will not be built, and Congress will once again have punted when we should’ve been taking a stand. The time to fight is now. Zero excuse. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 19, 2018

Pete Hegseth called on President Trump to reject a government spending bill that doesn't include any money for his border wall.https://t.co/HHBQivBHGV — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 20, 2018