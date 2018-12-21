"This Is A Bid-Wanted Situation": Credit Hit By Liquidation Panic Amid Unprecedented Firesales

With the panic selling in equities increasingly spreading to credit, yesterday saw at least one investor dump their holdings in not one but both of the biggest junk bond ETFs with little consideration for price in what amounted to a liquidation firesale.

As Bloomberg notes, at 11:21am ET on Thursday, a trader sold close to 4 million shares worth $322 million of the HYG High Yield Bond ETF.

About five minutes later, 8 million shares worth $267 million of the JNK High Yield Junk Bond ETF were also sold. Then, another $350 million worth of HYG was unloaded at 1:39 p.m.

Commenting on the liquidations, Josh Lukeman, head of ETF market making at Credit Suisse noted - with a fair dose of snark - that after a relentless rally into high yield as recently as the end of September, junk bonds are no longer "a popular place to park cash." In fact, investors can't wait to get out as BWIC suddenly emerge:

"This is a bid-wanted situation in high-yield credit ETFs," he told Bloomberg: "HYG options are also very active, currently trading 400 percent above their average daily volume, with a 15-to-one put-to-call ratio." The fund, which has declined for fix straight days, was down another 0.2% on Friday, to its lowest level since February 2016; as part of the selloff, HYG shares hit their steeped discount to the fund's NAV since early 2018, suggesting that the underlying bonds have even more to drop.

And for those wondering what a BWIC (bid wanted in context) is Lukeman explained it represents a situation when a seller is willing to forgo optimal pricing for securities in lieu of unloading the position as soon as possible, i.e. a firesale, which is becoming increasingly prevalent in the high yield ETF space at a time when junk bond ETFs are set for the largest outflows on record!

Stepping away from junk bonds and looking at (junk) leveraged loans, the picture is even uglier, because as Lipper reported on Thursday, U.S. loan funds reported a second consecutive record weekly outflow of $3.29 billion for the week ended Dec. 19, surpassing last week’s $2.53 billion exit. Prior to that, the next largest outflow was back in August 2011 at negative $2.12 billion.

This was also the fifth consecutive week of withdrawals, totaling roughly $9.9 billion over that span. According to LCD, this week's record $3.3B withdrawal of retail cash from US leveragedloan funds brought the YTD net number, which was +$10B in mid-Nov, to barely positive (with one more reading in 2018). To wit, after outflows in seven of the last nine weeks, the YTD total inflow to just $406 million, after peaking at $11 billion in October.

And unfortunately for the loan market, which as we first noted two weeks ago is now on the verge of freezing, the worst is yet to come. Recall that as we showed last week, the dynamo behind the loan market has effectively hit a brick wall, with virtually no CLO activity in the month of December.

Well, as Bloomberg reported overnight, a record amount of CLOs will be eligible to be reset or refinanced next month, potentially putting more pressure on prices. But the concerns may be for naught as the malaise weighing on credit markets could derail part of the push.

More than $52 billion of CLOs originally issued in 2017 and 2018 could be refinanced or reset in January, according to Bloomberg data, and if spreads remain near the widest levels in over a year where they have been in recent weeks, the exercise may be unprofitable for many managers.

Commenting on what may be yet another place where the loan market pipeline will soon be clogged, is "stuffed", JPMorgan analysts Rishad Ahluwalia and Heather Rochford wrote that "generally speaking, execution of refi/reset/re-issue can be more challenging compared to new-issue in a volatile environment." Separately, Deutsche Bank reported that the fact that AAA CLO spreads are nearly as wide or wider than the original spread when they were first issued means that there is less of a cost savings for undertaking a refinancing or reset.

In other words, the start of next year - when many investors are hoping things stabilize and primary issuance resumes - could mirror what happened in the fall, when a then-record $20 billion of callable CLO debt issued in 2016 became eligible to be refinanced or reset, but managers only did about $6.6 billion of deals that month.

As we reported last week, CLO spreads have steadily widened since March due to a record supply this year and higher costs for Asian investors amid a strengthening dollar. The recent volatility in equity and other credit markets, including in the leveraged loans that underpin the instruments, has also added to woes.

Meanwhile, average spreads on top-rated CLO tranches have steadily widened this year amid record annual supply of $129 billion. Average AAA new-issue spreads have blown out to 126 bps above LIBOR, up from March when spreads touched the tightest level since the financial crisis at 97.35 basis points.

Monthly new-issue CLO sales dropped 55% so far in December compared with a year earlier. A collapse in the number of resets and refis will only add to the pain, and with CLOs likely to be sidelined from the market for the foreseeable future, with the phase out of the biggest source of demand in the $1.3 trillion loan market...

... it is very likely that new loan issuance will grind to a complete halt in 2019.