Drones: A Rising Menace To UK Aviation

After 36 hours of chaos, Gatwick's runway has finally opened and a small number of flights are operational.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the airport was shut down by drone sightings and around 110,000 passengers were impacted by the disruption on Thursday.

In the UK, it is illegal to fly a drone within 1 kilometre of an airport boundary and above 400ft high.

Data from the UK Airprox Board reveals that the number of near-misses between drones and civil and military air traffic has climbed dramatically in recent years.

Up to November 2018, 117 such incidents were recorded, an increase on 93 throughout 2017. In 2016, there were 71 while in 2015, there were only 29.