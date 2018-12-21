Durable Goods Orders Disappoint - Business Spending Tumbles In November

After collapsing in October, Durable Goods New Orders were expected to rebound modestly in November and it did - but disappointed, rising just 0.8% MoM (vs +1.6% exp).

However, under the hood, everything missed expectations and tumbled.

Core (ex Transports) Durable Goods dropped 0.3% MoM

Capital Goods Orders Non-Defense, Ex-Air (Capital Spending Proxy) dropped 0.6% MoM

and Shipments dropped 0.1% MoM

This is the 3rd monthly drop in capex of the last 4 months...

This is the worst 4-month drop since January and there seems to be a limit to what the economy will bear...