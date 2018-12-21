Gatwick Flights Resume After 36-Hour 'Drone Closure'; Police Close To Arresting Suspects

After cancelling hundreds of flights during a 36-hour closure spurred by drones flying over its runway (drones that proved suspiciously resistant to police and military efforts to disable them), Sussex's Gatwick airport has reopened for a limited number of flights on Friday as the military has apparently found a method to "stop further drone disruptions," according to the Guardian.

While Gatwick has managed some arrivals and departures already, at least 100 of the 735 flights scheduled for Friday are expected to be canceled. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling insisted passengers will be safe even though the drone operators haven't been apprehended (once they are, they could face up to five years in prison, not to mention the concentrated ire of a public made furious by the inane disruptions to the travel plans of thousands of people).

And although nobody has been arrested for operating the drones, the BBC reported that police have identified suspects. Investigators are operating on the assumption that more than one drone was involved in the disruptions, though the drones that terrorized the airport - causing some 120,000 holiday travelers to miss their flights - have not been captured. Delays of up to two hours or more are expected.

Speaking during the press conference in the last half an hour, Assistant chief constable Steve Barry said measures to tackle the threat include: "technical, sophisticated options to detect and mitigate drone incursions, all the way down to less sophisticated options - even shotguns would be available to officers should the opportunity present itself." He added: "In terms of motivation there is a whole spectrum of possibilities, from the really high end criminal behaviour all the way down to just individuals trying to be malicious."

The union representing Gatwick's pilots remains "concerned" about the drone threat, which may give some travelers pause.

We have issued our advice on drones to our members in the wake of the Gatwick incident. BALPA’s information is that Gatwick has been reopened despite the rogue drone or drones remaining undiscovered. (1/7) — BALPA (@BALPApilots) December 21, 2018

We understand that detection and tracking equipment has now been installed around the perimeter of Gatwick and the expectation is that if and when the drones reappear, they will be detected and the airport will close again. (2/7) — BALPA (@BALPApilots) December 21, 2018

It is up to the relevant authorities to decide whether it is safe to re-open Gatwick given that the rogue drone is still around and may be expected to fly again. (3/7) — BALPA (@BALPApilots) December 21, 2018

BALPA is not aware that any special advice has been given to pilots operating into or out of Gatwick and so we have this morning ensured that all our UK pilots have BALPA’s advice on what to do if they see a drone while flying. (4/7) — BALPA (@BALPApilots) December 21, 2018

BALPA remains extremely concerned at the risk of a drone collision. It is possible that the rogue drones may go undetected around the perimeter or could obstruct the flight paths outside the immediate detection zone. (5/7) — BALPA (@BALPApilots) December 21, 2018

Given this continuing threat we have this morning issued our advice to pilots about steps to be taken if a drone is sighted. (6/7) — BALPA (@BALPApilots) December 21, 2018

The summary of our guidance can be found on our website: https://t.co/1b57OeaJd1 (7/7) — BALPA (@BALPApilots) December 21, 2018

Should they return, shooting down the drones - which had previously been ruled out due to fears about damage caused by stray bullets - is now being considered as an option. But no drones have been seen over the runway since 10 pm local time on Thursday.

The news of the reopening will come as a relief to travelers: Yesterday, airport officials had warned that the airport would be closed "for the foreseeable future."

While the Gatwick incident appears to be on its way toward resolution, the broader problem highlighted by the issue - how did one unmanned drone manage to create so much chaos? - remains unresolved. And while Parliament will likely soon pass regulations imposing stricter oversight on drones and drone buyers (inspired by images of pregnant women sleeping uncovered on a cold airport floor), now that this Pandora's Box has been opened, what are airports around the world doing to prevent copycat attacks (authorities in the UK say they don't believe the incident was an act of terror).

That is, assuming the official narrative here is the entire story, something that observers are beginning to doubt.