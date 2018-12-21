Hammered Traders Brace For Quad Witching Volatility Explosion

Just when market participants were hoping for an easy run into the holiday week, after being pummeled by Powell, trounced by Trump, and damaged by Dudley; traders are bracing themselves for a surge in volume and volatility today as the ominous-sounding 'quad-witch' awaits - a day in which all four of the different types of options and futures contracts expire on the same day. (a.k.a. a “quadruple witching”)

The turbulence, which tends to cluster around the market open and close, is adding another layer of uncertainty in a market where traders are already on edge.

As BMO's Russ Visch noted, historically, quadruple witching weeks tend to be extremely volatile as large derivative positions are rolled over.

Since 1990 the average weekly spread between the high and low for the S&P 500 during December quadruple witching weeks is 3.11%. That doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly twice the 25 year average...

One thing of particular note as market-makers deal with options expirations is the collapse in Put open interest relative to Call open interest in the last few weeks...

But, Bloomberg manages to find some silver lining amid the clouds, noting that the potential increase in volume may help market liquidity as trading tends to slow heading into the holiday season, according to Stephen Carl, a trader at Williams Capital Group.

Liquidity has utterly collapsed recently... and unfortunately, in a perverse feedback loop, the more equities drop, the worse the overall S&P liquidity, as the following chart from Barclays show, depicting the collapsing bid/ask size in the Emini, which is now do to the lowest on record.

Don't believe Barclays? Here is Goldman showing the same median E-mini bid/ask depth, charted against the VIX:

“You don’t want to catch a falling knife, but you have people contemplating valuation,” Carl said by phone. “If you need to unload or take positions, it’s certainly a helpful opportunity that may not be there Monday.”

The market is scheduled to open for half a day on Monday before closing for Christmas.