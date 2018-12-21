Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes Procedure To Remove Malignant Cancerous Growths From Her Lung

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, underwent a lung procedure on Friday to remove two malignant nodules in her left lung, the Supreme Court said in a release.

The court said that she is "resting comfortably" at the hospital, although the addition of "malignant" to the diagnosis probably leaves a dismal outlook to her chances.

The dire diagnosis comes just one week after Bader Ginsburg said last Saturday that her ribs are "almost repaired" after breaking them in a November fall. Ginsburg reassured a crowd gathered at an event in her honor at the Museum of the City of New York, according to CNN.

"[My health] is fine [and] my ribs are almost repaired," she said. Ginsburg also said that, as of last Friday she was able to do her whole workout routine with her personal trainer.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg rebuffed suggestions from some liberals that she should step down in the first two years of President Barack Obama’s second term, when Democrats also controlled the Senate and would have been likely to confirm her successor.

While we wish RBG a speedy recovery, it is becoming increasingly likely that Trump will soon be appointing yet another conservative judge to the Supreme Court, where he already appointed two conservative justices, and prompt even more outrage and fury from the left.

Full SCOTUS release below:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7. According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie W. Rusch, MD, FACS, both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation. Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease. Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.

We would imagine the 'Left' is about to start panicking since the GOP's gains in the Senate during the Midterms would only ease any new SCOTUS nominees going forward.

Updates will be provided as they become available.