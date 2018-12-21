Shutdown Averted? Schumer, Corker Strike 11th Hour Deal

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) said Friday that Senate leaders have an "agreement" in place for a House-passed stopgap measure to avert a government shutdown which includes funding for President Trump's border wall.

Emerging from a meeting in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) office, Corker said that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and McConnell are expected to enter into an agreement on the Senate floor, according to The Hill.

"This is will be an agreement between McConnell and Schumer about what next happens on the Senate floor. You’ll see them to enter into a little discussion," said Corker. "It charts the course forward that gives us the best chance of actually coming to a solution."

Corker suggested that a government shutdown may be averted - citing meetings with White House officials.

"Some of the folks at the White House seem to be optimistic," he said, adding that President Trump "is very aware of what’s happening."

The potential breakthrough comes after Schumer met with Vice President Pence, incoming White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House advisor Jared Kushner on Friday afternoon. The negotiations later moved over to the House, with Pence, Mulvaney and Kushner huddling in Speaker Paul Ryan’s ceremonial office with Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.). Corker warned that the danger of a partial government shutdown is not completely gone. -The Hill

"It's just how we're going to proceed in a manner that we think is best," said Corker. "The first discussion is not substance, it's process."

