Trump Warns Shutdown Will Last "For A Very Long Time" If Dems Vote 'No' On The Wall

One day after the House passed a spending bill that included $5.7 billion in funding for the president's border wall (over the objections of Nancy Pelosi, who famously declared during last week's contentious meeting with the president that the votes simply weren't there), President Trump, who is insisting that he won't sign a spending bill unless it includes funding for his border wall (after briefly 'caving' on the wall fight earlier this week), tweeted this morning to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to fight for the border wall "as hard as he fought for anything".

After the spending bill passed the House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted that it wouldn't pass the Senate. Trump wants McConnell to change that.

Senator Mitch McConnell should fight for the Wall and Border Security as hard as he fought for anything. He will need Democrat votes, but as shown in the House, good things happen. If enough Dems don’t vote, it will be a Democrat Shutdown! House Republicans were great yesterday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

The president also took a swipe at intransigent Dems who insist that his border wall won't effectively reduce illegal migration (citing the old '31-foot-ladder' argument), with Trump insisting that "it's like the wheel, there is nothing better." He also once again cited Israel's walls along Palestinian territory, which Trump claimed are "99.9% successful."

The Democrats are trying to belittle the concept of a Wall, calling it old fashioned. The fact is there is nothing else’s that will work, and that has been true for thousands of years. It’s like the wheel, there is nothing better. I know tech better than anyone, & technology..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

.....on a Border is only effective in conjunction with a Wall. Properly designed and built Walls work, and the Democrats are lying when they say they don’t. In Israel the Wall is 99.9% successful. Will not be any different on our Southern Border! Hundreds of $Billions saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

But regardless of what happens in the Senate, Trump wants Republicans in the House to know that he's "very proud" of them and their accomplishments in passing the bill.

No matter what happens today in the Senate, Republican House Members should be very proud of themselves. They flew back to Washington from all parts of the World in order to vote for Border Security and the Wall. Not one Democrat voted yes, and we won big. I am very proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Because even Ronald Reagan tried and failed to build a border wall.

Even President Ronald Reagan tried for 8 years to build a Border Wall, or Fence, and was unable to do so. Others also have tried. We will get it done, one way or the other! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

If Democrats vote no on the wall (and yes for open borders and crime) Trump warned there will be a shut down that will last "for a very long time."

The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

And as if it wasn't clear enough already...

Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

If nothing else, more denizens of the Washington media sphere are accepting that - if nothing else - at least that much is true.