UMich Confidence 'Hope' Hits 6-Month Low

A modest rebound in the headline UMich confidence data hid a divergent view between 'current conditions' (up and near cycle highs) and 'hope' for future expectations down at 6-month lows.

Across the income spectrum, poor Americans were more miserable in November while middle- and upper-income Americans saw confidence rise...

“ While the plunge in stock prices has recently garnered the most attention in the national press, consumers have focused more on their concerns about income and job prospects,” Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan consumer survey, said in a statement.

But we suspect next month's UMich could be ugly:

"Surprisingly, even in the last week of the survey, falling stock prices were reported by just 12% as a primary concern about recent economic developments. This may reflect their initial dismissal as another indication of the heightened volatility of stock prices, and not signal an emerging downtrend. While next month's data may reflect increased concerns, it has been news of changing job and income prospects that have been of the greatest concern to consumers."

Inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent in November, while the inflation rate over the next five to 10 years was seen at 2.5 percent. That longer-term reading, though, was higher than the 2.4 percent seen in this month’s preliminary survey.

Finally we noted that buying conditions for homes and autos slumped...