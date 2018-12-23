After David Hogg Rejected By UCLA, Gun Control Icon Finds Home At Harvard

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 12/23/2018 - 14:30

Parkland shooting survivor and gun control icon David Hogg has gotten into Harvard - with a terrible SAT score that was rejected by three colleges in the University of California (UC) system (UCLA, UCSD and UCSB), according to TMZ

Hogg had a GPA of 4.2. 

Hogg, who rode his bike home after the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school, grabbed his camera, and rode three miles back to interview classmates, says he plans to major in political science.

Since the shooting, Hogg has helped organize the March For Our Lives rally which attracted nearly 800,000 gun-control advocates. He has also spoken twice at Harvard, while some of his relatives have also attended the Ivy League university. 

Hogg has been championed on the left for his gun control advocacy, while he has become the focus of criticism and ridicule on the right for his poor spelling and grammar. 

Playing off of Hogg's feminine features, users of the message board 4chan reportedly used a filter on FaceApp to change his gender - turning the Parkland shooting survivor into a Trump-loving pro-gun woman named "Daisy Hogg." 

"we ran david hogg through a neural net filter and found out he’s really fucking hot as a chick, hence Daisy-Chan, protector of the 2nd Amendment was born," wrote one 4chan user. 

We're sure Hogg getting into Harvard with an incredibly low SAT score won't inspire any more trolls. 

Tags
Education