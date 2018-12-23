After David Hogg Rejected By UCLA, Gun Control Icon Finds Home At Harvard

Parkland shooting survivor and gun control icon David Hogg has gotten into Harvard - with a terrible SAT score that was rejected by three colleges in the University of California (UC) system (UCLA, UCSD and UCSB), according to TMZ.

David Hogg is heading to Harvard despite an SAT score of 1270. The bottom 25% at Harvard have an average SAT score of 1460. https://t.co/7dXFxmJjpw — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) December 22, 2018

Hogg had a GPA of 4.2.

Hogg, who rode his bike home after the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school, grabbed his camera, and rode three miles back to interview classmates, says he plans to major in political science.

Since the shooting, Hogg has helped organize the March For Our Lives rally which attracted nearly 800,000 gun-control advocates. He has also spoken twice at Harvard, while some of his relatives have also attended the Ivy League university.

I feel bad for the countless students who dedicated endless amounts of time and hard work, but got denied from Harvard, only too see @davidhogg111 get accepted with a very low SAT score. Hogg fits in perfect with socialists, nothing earned always given. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) December 23, 2018

According to https://t.co/jzBChJgTxx, if you apply (to Harvard) with a 1520 SAT or below, you unfortunately have a small chance of getting in... David Hogg got a 1270 on his SAT... hmmmmm — Russell Stuart (@russellstuart) December 22, 2018

Hogg has been championed on the left for his gun control advocacy, while he has become the focus of criticism and ridicule on the right for his poor spelling and grammar.

Playing off of Hogg's feminine features, users of the message board 4chan reportedly used a filter on FaceApp to change his gender - turning the Parkland shooting survivor into a Trump-loving pro-gun woman named "Daisy Hogg."

"we ran david hogg through a neural net filter and found out he’s really fucking hot as a chick, hence Daisy-Chan, protector of the 2nd Amendment was born," wrote one 4chan user.

Daisy Hogg is looking good! pic.twitter.com/MzOEmndc99 — TrumpTrainFanpage (@ThePun77) August 24, 2018

Daisy hogg champion of Gun owners world wide pic.twitter.com/s9v4UO9pfD — #TheGreatSlumber💫💤💥 (@livelylocksmit) August 25, 2018

We're sure Hogg getting into Harvard with an incredibly low SAT score won't inspire any more trolls.