"Could Be Worse" - Goldman's 'Glass-Half-Full' Global Outlook

Having warned of higher volatility, lower liquidity, more fragility and a general sense of the worst is yet to come, Goldman Sachs' Economics Research team (Jan Hatzius & Sven Jari Stehn) offers an alternative "glass half-full" perspective of the year ahead...

1. Markets are increasingly driven by concerns about the global growth outlook. The structure of the recent selloff—with lower yields and lower equity prices—suggests that investors have sharply downgraded their growth expectations. The flattening of the yield curve—which is now inverted in some segments—has fueled recession fears, especially in the US.

A Repricing of Growth

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

2. It is undeniable that the growth news has been on the softer side. Our global CAI has slowed from almost 5% one year ago to 3.4% in the preliminary December print, with substantial declines in most major regions outside of the US. Moreover, the sharp tightening in our financial conditions indices (FCI) is likely to weigh on growth next year. For example, our US FCI is more than 100bp tighter since early October and, if sustained, might shave up to 1pp off US growth over the next year.

Global Growth Has Slowed

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

3. But despite these negative impulses, we think the pessimism is overstated. Although US growth has started to moderate from the exceptionally strong pace earlier this year, momentum remains solid with Q4 GDP growth tracking at 2.7% and our CAI at a preliminary 2.5% in December. Moreover, there are still a number of positives that risk getting lost in the gloom, such as a relatively high personal saving rate, a sizable private sector financial surplus, and strong real income growth on the back of rising wage growth and lower oil prices. Across the pond, the German auto sector has started to recover and we expect Euro area growth to return to above-trend growth in Q4. And the sharp drop in oil prices should provide a welcome boost to consumers in Europe and Japan.

US Growth Remains Solid

Source: data compiled by Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

4. A few greenshoots are also emerging in some EM economies. China has continued to slow (with last week's numbers on November activity the latest disappointment), taking our CAI down from an average of over 7% in H1 to 5.7% in November. But Chinese policymakers are making efforts to boost credit growth and fiscal activity, and the détente in the trade row between the US and China has (for now) provided some relief. Moreover, we are seeing tentative signs that growth in EM countries outside of China are bouncing off of the 2018 lows. In particular, the November EM ex-China reading of 4% is more than a percentage point above the September level. This shift is consistent with our EM economists' forecasts of moderately higher growth in 2019. We therefore still see decent global growth of around 3½% in 2019—that is, a stabilization at the current sequential pace with a modest slowdown in the US and slightly faster growth elsewhere, especially EM.

EM (ex-China) Growth Has Picked Up

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

5. Although recession risk has risen somewhat with tighter financial conditions and diminished slack, we still see limited risk of a downturn. This is because neither of the historical causes of recession—overheating or financial imbalances—are flashing red at the moment. Our recession model therefore still suggests that the likelihood of a downturn over the next year is quite low and only at its historical average in 2-3 years.

Recession Risk Remains Limited

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

6. We also do not expect a significant shift in the inflation picture. US core inflation has softened a bit from 2.0% to 1.9%, Euro area core inflation remains stuck at 1%, and energy prices are down sharply. But, at the same time, wage growth continues to pick up quite markedly across advanced economies. Our analysis suggests that we should treat the wage pickup in the US and UK as a cross-check to the price inflation numbers, confirming that inflationary pressures are close to target. But we find that wage growth typically leads price inflation in Europe, suggesting that core inflation will eventually pick up, even though it might take a while.

Wages Continue to Pick Up

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

7. The FOMC delivered the expected “dovish hike” this week, raising the funds rate but lowering the median projection for 2019 from three to two hikes. Chairman Powell attributed the shift largely to the tightening in financial conditions and softer-than-expected inflation numbers. We lowered our probabilities of rate hikes to 30% in 2019Q1, 65% in Q2, 55% in Q3, and 55% in Q4. Our expected value of the number of net hikes in 2019—which considers the probability of hikes as well as a small chance of cuts—is now 1.6, down from 2.0. However, this remains well above market pricing of 0.4 hikes in 2019.

The Fed Hiking Cycle is Not Over

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

8. ECB officials reaffirmed their baseline outlook but signalled increased caution at last week’s meeting. Although the Governing Council retained the “balanced” risk assessment, it indicated that risks are moving to the downside and lowered the outlook for core inflation. A late 2019 hike remains our base, but the path to lift-off has become narrower. Another round of TLTROs would be a targeted tool to avoid further weakening in Italy and we expect an announcement next year. But a later exit seems likely if the area-wide outlook continues to deteriorate.

TLTROs as a Targeted Strike

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

9. Progress remains uneven across the other G10 central banks. The BoJ kept policy unchanged in all areas and the likelihood of further tweaks to yield curve control seems remote for now. Bank of England officials are bystanders to Brexit, waiting for clarity on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. We removed a January BoC hike from our baseline given the decline in oil prices but still see three hikes for next year. The Riksbank hiked for the first time in seven years, but indicated a pause until 2019H2 (we think Q3). The RBA and RBNZ are expected to hike in late 2019, followed by the SNB in early 2020.

10. Recent events continue to argue in favor of our medium-term calls for a weaker Dollar, higher US yields (led by higher inflation pricing), and volatile but positive returns in risky assets. But pro-risk opportunities are building because we view the market’s recession fears as exaggerated. At this point, however, it may be too early to re-engage given the lack of a clear positive catalyst and the likelihood of illiquid market conditions into yearend.