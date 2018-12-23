US Futures Extend Losses At Open, Gold Tops $1260

ter a weekend of the following from the administration...

Sunday night's futures open is less dramatic than some expected but continues its downward trajectory with Dow futures down 100 points...

Nasdaq is down most, hovering around the Friday lows...

And bonds & bullion bid...

Let's see what happens when China comes in and remembers what happened on Friday in America.

And finally, as a reminder, before you hear how irrational this downturn is, here is Dave Collum's brief list of some of the silly, idiosyncratic events that happen when investors lose their minds:

Companies doubled their market caps by adding blockchain to their name or issuing a cryptocurrency.

An 18-year-old launched a hedge fund from his bedroom in suburban New Jersey.

Equities ran 300+% off the lows while the GDP tracked the Great Depression, compounding at 2% per year.

Value investing strategies have performed in the bottom 1 percentile since 1990.

The S&P ran 14 months in a row without a monthly loss.ref 76

Boeing rose 250% in two years.

Blue Apron IPOed at $10 a little over a year ago; it’s now at $1.23 and nobody has been indicted.

Tilray, a cannabis company reporting $28 million in sales, doubled in value in three trading days and rose tenfold in 2 months to a market cap of $20 billion before cutting in half. As Scott McNealy would say, “What were they smoking?”

Solid Biosciences has no revenues and disclosed that one of its clinical trials was put on hold before its IPO in January.ref 78 The company sported a $1 billion market cap.

Domino’s Pizza added 35% to a 20-fold, 10-year run aided by a debt-funded buyback program.ref 79

Yulong Eco-Materials, a tiny Chinese manufacturer of eco-friendly building products, rallied 950% in one day after the company acquired a gemstone for $50 million. The company claims the 17.9 kilogram Millennium Sapphire is worth up to $500 million, although the price suggests it’s worth . . . $50 million.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) tripled in the first 9 months of 2018, sporting a trailing P/E of >150

60% of corporate debt issued by companies in the Russell 2000 is rated as “junk.

GM pays its investors a dividend yield of 4.1% with a negative cash flow.

Uber has never turned a profit, but it’s about to go public at $120 billion.

New normal is over.