What "Winning" In Afghanistan Really Looks Like

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

"By the end of next year, the war in Afghanistan will be over."

What Winning Looks Like

Here's a 1.5 hr documentary about Afghanistan. It is a few years old but shows the quagmire. Marine Major Steuber seems like a stand-up guy trying to do the right thing. I wonder if he kept his rank after this documentary came out.

A quick check of my calendar shows that it's December 22, 2018. Almost five years have passed since Obama declared the war would be over.

Tired of Being Policeman

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

In response to Trump announcing the US would pull troops out of Syria and cut back troops in Afghanistan, defense secretary James Mattis resigned. Good Riddance.

The warmongers, including many on the left were shocked. In a nauseating article, left-wing VOX called Mattis the last “adult” in the Trump administration.

Perpetual War

These McCain-like warmongers, left and right, will keep us there us there forever.

I say, Thank You, President Trump! Troop Reduction in Afghanistan, Pulling Out of Syria

Staying is absurd. We did not win in 18 years and we won't win in another 18 years.