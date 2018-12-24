Disinfo Democrat Who Hatched Russian "False Flag" Pimped Own Propaganda On Hamilton68

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 12/24/2018 - 11:24

A Democratic operative who hatched a Russian "false flag" scheme against Republican Roy Moore in last year's Alabama special election promoted his own propaganda on the dubious "Hamilton 68" website - which purports to track Russian "bot" activity, yet refuses to disclose how they do it. 

Jonathon Morgan - who was paid $100,000 by liberal billionaire Reid Hoffman to orchestrate a Russian "flase flag" during the hotly contested election between Republican Roy Moore and Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, was exposed last week by the New York Times for creating thousands of fake "Russian bot" accounts to follow Moore and make it appear as though the Kremlin supported his campaign

Jonathon Morgan, Roy Moore, Reid Hoffman

"We orchestrated an elaborate ‘false flag’ operation that planted the idea that the Moore campaign was amplified on social media by a Russian botnet," reads an internal report on the Alabama effort obtained by the Times, which aimed to experiment "with many of the tactics now understood to have influenced the 2016 elections."

One month before the Alabama special election, Morgan promoted his own dirty work as a "trending" topic on Hamilton 68. 

Perhaps most alarming is that Morgan wrote a comprehensive new report on Russian disinformation released by the Senate Intelligence Committee last week

Some more thoughts on Democratic disinformation campaign from Jeff Gisea: 

Meanwhile, perhaps a longshot - but what if... 

Tags
Politics