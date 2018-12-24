Disinfo Democrat Who Hatched Russian "False Flag" Pimped Own Propaganda On Hamilton68

A Democratic operative who hatched a Russian "false flag" scheme against Republican Roy Moore in last year's Alabama special election promoted his own propaganda on the dubious "Hamilton 68" website - which purports to track Russian "bot" activity, yet refuses to disclose how they do it.

Jonathon Morgan - who was paid $100,000 by liberal billionaire Reid Hoffman to orchestrate a Russian "flase flag" during the hotly contested election between Republican Roy Moore and Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, was exposed last week by the New York Times for creating thousands of fake "Russian bot" accounts to follow Moore and make it appear as though the Kremlin supported his campaign.

Jonathon Morgan, Roy Moore, Reid Hoffman

"We orchestrated an elaborate ‘false flag’ operation that planted the idea that the Moore campaign was amplified on social media by a Russian botnet," reads an internal report on the Alabama effort obtained by the Times, which aimed to experiment "with many of the tactics now understood to have influenced the 2016 elections."

Roy Moore just picked up a whole bunch of twitter followers. But they ain't from around here, comrade. pic.twitter.com/vJBPVxqWIW — The Ostrich (@ALostrich) October 16, 2017

One month before the Alabama special election, Morgan promoted his own dirty work as a "trending" topic on Hamilton 68.

In this Nov 2017 tweet Jonathan Morgan references “Russian trolls” driven by his own botnets in a dashboard that he was part of creating. https://t.co/42PmwCAuc2 — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) December 23, 2018

Perhaps most alarming is that Morgan wrote a comprehensive new report on Russian disinformation released by the Senate Intelligence Committee last week.

Another angle to this big @nytimes story... Guess who participated in using a Russian style disinformation campaign to influence the Alabama Senate election AND hoped to frame Russia for it? The CEO of the company that wrote the Senate Intel report on 2016 election meddling. https://t.co/uSu8HYCl15 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 20, 2018

Some more thoughts on Democratic disinformation campaign from Jeff Gisea:

The false flag in the AL Senate race is a clear case of “fake disinfo” aimed at delegitimizing the Republican candidate. It was amplified by the press and laundered through Hamilton 68 for legitimacy. — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) December 23, 2018

And how much of the effort around “combating #disinformation and protecting democracy” (as many participants claim in their bios) was part of a broader black op aimed at delegitimizing Trump and Republicans? — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) December 23, 2018

My assessment is that:



>Russian meddling did take place (though most of it was crap)



>disinfo remains a serious issue



AND



>the issue was weaponized as part of a political warfare campaigned aimed at delegitimizing Trump



The latter of these threats is the most dangerous. — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) December 23, 2018

Here are some key questions worth pursuing:



-What other ops are the players in this one involved with?



-How much other false flag disinfo has there been?



-How did this op relate to ops involving the Steele Dossier and Russia collusion narrative?



Feel free to suggest more. — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) December 23, 2018

What impact did the Senate AL black op have on voter turnout and the election outcome? Where does it fall in the law?



To what extent should we view the broader political warfare effort as a form of voter suppression? ... or as pretext for platform wars and censorship? — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) December 23, 2018

