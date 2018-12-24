Kevin Spacey To Be Arraigned On Allegation Of Plying Young Man With Alcohol, Groping

Actor Kevin Spacey is set to be arraigned next month in a Massachusetts court after a former Boston television anchor accused him of sexually assaulting her 18-year-old son at a party, according to the Boston Globe.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe told the Globe that Spacey's arraignment will take place on January 7 on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

Last year former WCVB anchor Heather Unruh accused Spacey of plying her then 18-year-old son with alcohol at a bar in 2016 until he was drunk, before sticking his hand down the young man's pants and grabbing his genitals, according to the Globe.

Unruh said that in July 2016 her then 18-year-old son was at The Club Car, where the actor was among the late-night crowd in the dimly lit restaurant. Her son was mesmerized by Spacey and told him he was old enough to drink, Unruh said previously. Unruh said Spacey purchased alcohol for her son until he was drunk and then stuck his hand inside the man’s pants and grabbed his genitals. During the encounter, Unruh said, her son tried to shift his body away from Spacey but was “only momentarily successful.” The actor urged her son to accompany him to an after-hours party to drink more, she said. Unruh said her son fled the restaurant when Spacey excused himself to use the bathroom and a woman urged the youth to run. He sprinted to his grandmother’s house and told his sister what happened, Unruh said. The siblings then called Unruh, who traveled to Nantucket in the morning, she said. -Boston Globe

"The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim," said Unruh at a 2017 press conference.

The 59-year-old Spacey, formerly the star of Netflix's "House of Cards," has been hit with at least 15 accusations of sexual assault spanning decades. Netflix suspended production in the midst of the allegations - shortening the season from 13 episodes to eight, while Spacey was removed from the cast and his role as executive producer.