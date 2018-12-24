Nikkei Tumbles, Sliding Into Bear Market

A few hours after the S&P tumbled over 2.7%, sliding into a bear market for the first time in a decade, Japan's Nikkei 225 - which had been sliding gradually for the past week - dropped sharply by over 3.2% at the open...

... becoming the latest index to tumble into a bear market, sliding over 20% from its October 2 peak.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index - which had already entered a bear market from its January 2018 highs - plunged even more, dumping over 4.3% and was trading at levels last seen in November 2016, as more than 2 years of gains have been largely wiped out in just the past 3 months as the Christmas Eve rout launched in the US goes global.