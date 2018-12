PPT dip-buyers versus everyone-else rip-sellers...

Nasdaq has been monkey-hammered straight up - after plunging 1.9% - back into the green...

Futures show the action better as the machines lifted the Nasdaq perfectly to unchanged (didn't hear any complaints about algos on the bid)

And as stocks go green, Trump tweets so ironically...

AMERICA IS RESPECTED AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The question is - what happens next?