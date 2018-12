We're gonna need another call to those banks...

It seems Mnuchin's confidence-inspiring calls with the CEOs over "liquidity" has had exactly the opposite effect he hoped for...

Bank credit risk is surging...

Stocks are accelerating their losses after the cash open...

And confidence in the USDollar is disappearing...

And bonds and bullion are rallying on a safe haven bid...

Maybe it's time for Mnuchin to put his wife down and head back to the States...