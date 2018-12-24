The Stunning Aftermath Of The "Child Of Krakatoa" Tsunami

A tsunami believed to have been triggered by the collapse of a volcano called the "Child of Krakatoa" slammed into coastal areas on the islands of Java and Sumatra late Saturday, becoming the second deadly wave to hammer the island nation this year.

At least 281 people have died and more than 1,000 people are still missing; international charities and the Indonesia government say they're pouring resources into a recovery operation.

While communications are still down across much of the affected area, images and video footage of the damage has already made its way to social media.

Here's drone footage of the area around the Sunda Strait (where the wave originated), courtesy of the Guardian.

Here's a glimpse of what the aftermath looks like:

Survivors inspecting the damage

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspects debris in Carita

Debris strewn across the beach in Carita

Rescue workers clear debris in Tanjung Lesung

Damaged buildings and vehicles in Baten Province

A rescuer walks past a damaged house in Carita

A man hunts for a missing relative at a morgue in Carita.

Rescuers look for survivors along the coast in South Lampung.

Damaged homes and debris in Sumur

A clock sits among debris in Way Muli Timur Village

Survivors gather at temporary shelter in Tanjung Lesung

A man sits near the ruins of houses in Anyer, Banten province

A damaged property in Carita

A survivor identifies a relative among the victims

With the rescue operation still in its early stages, the death toll is expected to climb, as not all of the affected areas have been reached by rescuers.