US Regulators Told Mnuchin "Nothing Out Of The Ordinary" In Markets

In the latest (so far failed) attempt to calm markets, Bloomberg reports that top U.S. financial regulators assured Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a hastily organized call Monday that they are seeing "nothing out of the ordinary" in markets despite the recent stock slump, citing a person familiar with the discussion.

According to the Bloomberg source, Mnuchin spoke with officials from the Federal Reserve, the SEC, the CFTC, the FDIC and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, who in turn briefed Mnuchin on their plans for monitoring markets during the government shutdown, and the state of markets, said the person.

The report was largely shrugged by the market which has since resumed sliding and is approaching session lows, with the S&P ever closer to entering a bear market.