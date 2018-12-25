The European Countries Home To The Most Migrants

The latest figures on migrant populations from the United Nations reveal a lot about the movement of people around the world and how this has evolved over the years.

This infographic focuses on the share of the population accounted for by migrants in European countries in 2017.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, when looking at nations with a population of over 500,000, Luxembourg is top of the list with 45.3 percent.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The UK, currently negotiating its exit from the EU based in large part on the public's dissatisfaction with the perceived levels of immigration, has 13.4 percent of its people classed as 'foreign-born'.