Trump Tells 7-Year-Old Boy That Santa Isn't Real

The White House had already easily met its Christmas controversy quota by shuttering the government, pulling out of Syria and browbeating the chairman of the Federal Reserve during the runup to the holiday. But amid all of the outrage and virtue-signaling backlash to his latest string of policy decisions, President Trump apparently committed an unforgivable violation in the eyes of many liberals on Christmas Eve: Telling a child that Santa isn't real.

During what has become a White House tradition, President Trump and the First Lady joined NORAD in its tradition of tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. The president even took calls from children who were hoping to speak with Santa directly. In response to a request from a seven-year-old boy named Coleman, Trump asked whether the boy was "still a believer" in Santa "because at seven it's marginal, right?"

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 25, 2018

Though the news broke late on Christmas Eve, it swiftly stirred up outrage on Twitter. After reading the pool report, one Washington Post columnist was rendered incredulous by the audacity displayed by the president to dare joke with a young child about such a serious subject.

Did Trump just tell a 7-year-old that Santa isn’t real pic.twitter.com/oI3rSN2C2w — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 25, 2018

Some laughed off the comment as just another example of Trump being Trump...

Trump just now talking to a child who called Norad Santa :



“Oh that’s very good, you just have a good time. Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it’s marginal right? Well you just enjoy yourself”



I love this guy. He’s the best. Really is. — Snake Plissken (@MrWyattEarpLA) December 25, 2018

...At least one person on twitter accused the president of "ruining Christmas" and demanded he resign.

What the actual f*** were you thinking, Mr. Trump? Resign!



As if it wasn’t bad enough that you ruined Christmas for federal employees & their families, you just had to go & ruin a child’s belief in Santa, too?#TrumpChristmasShutdown #25thAdmendment #ImpeachAndRemoveTrumpNow pic.twitter.com/3jreeJJGE9 — Lea Conner (@leaconner) December 25, 2018

And others simply seized on the opportunity to mock Trump.

Do you still believe in the divine right of kings? Because at 7 that's marginal. — Donaeld The Unready (@donaeldunready) December 25, 2018

For what it's worth, Trump and Melania tweeted that helping children track Santa had become one of their favorite traditions.

Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions! @Potus and I enjoyed working with @NORADSanta - #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/CYNkARbFaI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018

But angry liberals should be able to find a silver lining in all of this: At least Trump didn't insist that Santa was white and/or a man.