Abysmal 5Y Auction Sees Huge Tail, Plunging Indirects And Bid To Cover

Two days after a very ugly 2Y Treasury auction on Monday (which preceded a flash crash in 2Y yield just ahead of the bond market closure on Christmas Eve), which prompted us to note that "the bond market is sending a worrying signal", moments ago the Treasury sold $41 billion in 5Y notes in what could only be called an abysmal auction as the bond market has just sent an even more worrying signal.

The auction, which priced at a high yield of 2.652%, or 23 bps below the November auction's 2.88%, tailed the When Issued by a massive, if not record 2.3bps, the widest tail going back for over 3 years.

But, like during Monday's 2Y auction, the biggest surprise was the plunge in the bid to cover, which crashed from 2.49 to 2.09, the lowest since July 2009 (indicatively, the 2Y BTC tumbled from 2.652 to 2.31, the lowest since December 2008) as buyers have continued to pull back.

This was also reflected in the internals, where Indirects took down just 53.6%, the lowest since January 2016. And with dealers taking down 9.6%, or slightly below last month's 10.3%, left dealers with a hefty 36.8%, a substantial bounce from last month's 29.8%.

Is this a surprise? Not really - consider what we said on Monday:

With US bond issuance only set to rise in the coming year to fund Trump's stimulus program which is set to become a headwind to the economy in 2019, expect many more such ugly auctions; it is no coincidence that #4 of Deutsche Bank's top risks for 2019 was "tailing US Treasury auctions and/or declining bid-to-cover rations" - we just got a vivid example of one today.

Today, we got the latest confirmation that this ominous assessment appears to be right, as suddenly buyers are showing very little interest in US TSY auctions, which for a nation that has a $1 trillion deficit to fund in2019, will be a major problem.