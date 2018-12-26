Three "Crazy Market Stats" After Today's Historic Day

What has traditionally been the quietest week for markets is shaping up this year to be one of historic turmoil and triumph for traders.

One trading day after the S&P500 suffered its biggest Christmas Eve rout on record, the index enjoyed its biggest point surge on record adding 116.6 points (as did the Dow Jones, with its historic 1,086 point ascent) and the biggest percentage rebound since the financial crisis, with today's 4.96% jump only the largest since the 7% QE1-driven surge in March of 2009.

There were three other "crazy market statistics" as Bloomberg dubbed them, that defined today's market actions: